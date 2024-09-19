SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
In a widely expected move, the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) reduced the benchmark repo by 25 basis points to 8%. Business Day TV sat down with Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop and FNB senior economist Koketso Mano to discuss the MPC’s decision.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What economists say about Reserve Bank’s rate cut
Business Day TV speaks to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop and FNB senior economist Koketso Mano
In a widely expected move, the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) reduced the benchmark repo by 25 basis points to 8%. Business Day TV sat down with Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop and FNB senior economist Koketso Mano to discuss the MPC’s decision.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.