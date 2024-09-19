Economy

WATCH: What economists say about Reserve Bank’s rate cut

Business Day TV speaks to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop and FNB senior economist Koketso Mano

19 September 2024 - 20:11
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
In a widely expected move, the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) reduced the benchmark repo by 25 basis points to 8%. Business Day TV sat down with Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop and FNB senior economist Koketso Mano to discuss the MPC’s decision.

