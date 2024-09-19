Reserve Bank cuts rates by 25 basis points

SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
In a widely expected move, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) announced a 25 basis-point cut in its benchmark repo rate on Thursday, lowering it to 8%.
Sustained moderation in inflation over the last few months, a marked improvement and the inflation outlook, and the commencement of rate cutting cycles by major central banks created space for the SARB to cut rates for the first time since May 2023 when the MPC raised it by 50 bps to 8.25%.
SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago said recent rate cuts by the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the US Fed’s decision last night to reduce rates by 50 bps provided some respite for other currencies, including the rand.
Globally conditions have become more favourable but there were still risks, and as a result central banks were still moving “carefully, and policy stances remain relatively tight”.
“The case for caution is further bolstered by the difficult and unpredictable geopolitical environment, with risks of inflationary shocks through trade restrictions and supply chain disruptions,” said Kganyago.
On the local front the MPC’s outlook for growth and inflation has improved since July.
Output was marginally below the Bank’s expectations for the first half of the year. The economy showed no growth in the first quarter and grew only 0.4% in the second quarter.
However, the Bank expected improvements in the second half, with growth of 0.6% in both quarters. “This reflects rising confidence, in part due to a stable electricity supply. We also expect extra spending given withdrawals from the Two-Pot retirement system.”
For the medium term, the Bank has again lifted its growth projections. It still estimates GDP growth of 1.1% for 2024, however it now sees the economy expanding by 1.6% in 2025 and 1.8% in 2026, up from 1.5% and 1.7% respectively in the previous forecast.
“The upgraded forecast is premised on better functioning network industries, especially electricity, alongside broader reform momentum,” said Kganyago
Headline inflation eased to 4.4% in August, a three-year low, and below the midpoint of the Banks’s 3%-6% target range.
“Our forecast suggests this progress will be sustained, with inflation contained below the 4.5% midpoint to 2026.”
The SARB lowered its average inflation forecast for 2024 from 4.9% to 4.6%. It expects third quarter inflation to average 4.4% and fourth quarter inflation to average 3.6%.
It forecast inflation of 4% in 2025 (down from 4.4% in the previous forecast) and 4.4% in 2026.
The outlook was supported by the stronger exchange rate and lower oil prices which have resulted in several consecutive months of fuel price decreases, as well as a better food price outlook.
These benefits would be partly offset, however, by higher electricity prices which the SARB expects to increase at a rate of that double that of headline inflation.
