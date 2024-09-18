Consumer inflation slowed to 4.4% in August thanks to lower transport costs due to fuel price cuts. This puts the reading below the Reserve Bank’s 4.5% midpoint target. Business Day TV caught up with Old Mutual chief economist Johann Els for more insight.
WATCH: Inflation falls below Bank’s midpoint
