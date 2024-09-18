Reserve Bank has ‘ample space’ to cut rates
The monetary policy committee will announce its repo rate decision on Thursday
18 September 2024 - 10:33
UPDATED 18 September 2024 - 22:58
Consumer inflation slowed for the third month running, beating expectations and falling below the SA Reserve Bank’s midpoint target, adding further impetus for the Bank to lower rates on Thursday.
According to Stats SA, which published the August inflation data on Wednesday, inflation fell to 4.4% in August from 4.6% in July, the lowest print since 2021...
