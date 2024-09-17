Consumer confidence recovers to five-year high
Hope of rate cut and sustained moderation in inflation have increased consumers’ willingness to spend, especially in higher-income groups
17 September 2024 - 13:43
South Africans are becoming more optimistic that their financial situations will improve over the next few months.
Persistently high inflation and interest rates have weighed heavily on household finances for the past two years. The high chance of an interest rate cut this week and sustained moderation in inflation have added to the improvement in consumers’ willingness to spend, especially in higher-income groups...
