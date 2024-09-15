ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to embark on rate cutting cycle
The Bank is expected to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points to 8%
15 September 2024 - 16:29
This week’s focus will be on the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, which starts on Tuesday and ends with an interest rate decision on Thursday.
It is widely expected the Bank will commence its cutting cycle and reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 8% followed by a similar cut in November...
