The construction sector has experienced a pickup in activity. In the second quarter the Afrimat Construction Index was 8.8% stronger than in the first quarter, as seven of the 10 indicators that make up the index turned positive during the period. Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha, who compiles the data, for more detail on the print.
WATCH: Construction activity bounces back in the second quarter
