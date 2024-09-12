WATCH: Construction activity bounces back in the second quarter

Economy

12 September 2024 - 19:51
Picture: Bell Equipment
Picture: Bell Equipment

The construction sector has experienced a pickup in activity. In the second quarter the Afrimat Construction Index was 8.8% stronger than in the first quarter, as seven of the 10 indicators that make up the index turned positive during the period. Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha, who compiles the data, for more detail on the print.

