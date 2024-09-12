SA inflation expected to slow further
The three social groups surveyed expect inflation to average 4.8% over the next five years
12 September 2024 - 11:25
The average inflation expectations of analysts, business and trade unions declined again during the third quarter survey, bolstering prospects that the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) will consider easing monetary ahead of its next repo rate decision that will be announced next week.
These social groups now expect headline inflation to average 5.1% in 2024 before subsiding to 4.8% in 2025 and 2026. In the second quarter survey, they still expected consumer inflation to register 5.3% in 2024 and fall to 4.9% in 2026...
