Optimistic economic outlook affirmed in BETI
The improved inflation outlook amid mediocre economic growth will offer justification for the Reserve Bank to lower interest rates next week
11 September 2024 - 12:03
Economic activity lifted only modestly in August, but a survey shows that increasing confidence levels along with expected changes in interest rates and improving consumer inflation levels could boost economic activity during the last months of 2024.
The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) for August shifted just 0.1% to reach an index level of 137 in August compared with 136.9 in July, remaining at its highest level since May 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.