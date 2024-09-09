Carmakers ration supply of petrol vehicles in UK ‘to avoid fines’
Manufacturers limit number of petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles to avoid being penalised for not selling enough EVs, retailer says
09 September 2024 - 05:00
Carmakers are rationing supplies of petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles to the UK market to avoid fines for not selling enough all-electric vehicles, a major retailer says.
The government’s zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) policy requires at least 22% of new-car sales this year to be of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which rely exclusively on plug-in charging. But with demand growth for BEVs apparently cooling off, motor companies have been accused of delaying deliveries of other cars until next year to meet their 2024 target...
