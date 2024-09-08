Motor companies want key elements of former trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s electric vehicle (EV) policy amended to help create a local market for EVs and protect the future of the automotive industry. Naamsa is involved in the discussion on the future of vehicle manufacturing in SA, and Business Day TV spoke to the organisation’s CEO, Mike Mabasa, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The future of SA’s automotive industry
Business Day TV speaks to Naamsa's CEO, Mike Mabasa
Motor companies want key elements of former trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s electric vehicle (EV) policy amended to help create a local market for EVs and protect the future of the automotive industry. Naamsa is involved in the discussion on the future of vehicle manufacturing in SA, and Business Day TV spoke to the organisation’s CEO, Mike Mabasa, for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.