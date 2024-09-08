Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The future of SA’s automotive industry

Business Day TV speaks to Naamsa's CEO, Mike Mabasa

08 September 2024 - 16:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Motor companies want key elements of former trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel’s electric vehicle (EV) policy amended to help create a local market for EVs and protect the future of the automotive industry. Naamsa is involved in the discussion on the future of vehicle manufacturing in SA, and Business Day TV spoke to the organisation’s CEO, Mike Mabasa, for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Cash remains king in SA, Bank study shows
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing ...
Economy
3.
IMF adopts a more upbeat tone on SA
Economy
4.
Many moving parts but Treasury ‘still intends to ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: The future of SA’s automotive industry
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.