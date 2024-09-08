Economy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Slump in light commercial vehicles drags down new-vehicle sales

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger

08 September 2024 - 17:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The GWM P500 double cab features a novel split tailgate. Picture: DENIS DROPPA.
The GWM P500 double cab features a novel split tailgate. Picture: DENIS DROPPA.

New vehicle sales declined by 4.9% in August, due to 21.5% slump in sales of light commercial vehicles, predominantly bakkies and minibus taxis. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger for more detail on that performance and his outlook for the industry.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Cash remains king in SA, Bank study shows
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing ...
Economy
3.
IMF adopts a more upbeat tone on SA
Economy
4.
Many moving parts but Treasury ‘still intends to ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: The future of SA’s automotive industry
Economy

Related Articles

Motus talks down Chinese car frenzy

Business

Slump in demand for bakkies and minibuses drags down new-vehicle sales

Economy

Volvo Cars abandons target to sell only EVs by 2030

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.