The GWM P500 double cab features a novel split tailgate. Picture: DENIS DROPPA.
New vehicle sales declined by 4.9% in August, due to 21.5% slump in sales of light commercial vehicles, predominantly bakkies and minibus taxis. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger for more detail on that performance and his outlook for the industry.
WATCH: Slump in light commercial vehicles drags down new-vehicle sales
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger
