ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing output in the spotlight
Data for July will provide first indication of sectors’ third-quarter performance
08 September 2024 - 14:16
Manufacturing and mining production data for July will be published this week providing the first indication of how these sectors are performing in the third quarter.
Manufacturing disappointed in June, falling 5.2% compared with the that of the previous June and 0.5% month on month with weak demand despite improved business operating conditions and several months without load-shedding...
