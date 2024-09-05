IMF adopts a more upbeat tone on SA
Country able to repay its $4.3bn loan even in a downside scenario, says Washington-based lender
05 September 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 05 September 2024 - 08:53
The IMF has pointed to “upside risks” to SA’s economic growth rate, saying confidence and growth will lift if the government of national unity (GNU) can deliver faster economic reforms.
It also urged the government to use the opportunity of a fresh mandate to reinvigorate the reform process...
