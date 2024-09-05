Current account deficit narrows as gold exports surge
Net gold exports rose 34% quarter on quarter after falling 7.6% in the first quarter
05 September 2024 - 15:32
SA’s current account deficit narrowed significantly in the second quarter bolstered by higher gold prices.
The current account deficit as a ratio of GDP recovered from 1.5% in the first quarter to 0.9% in quarter two, the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.