Business confidence improves amid post-election bliss
Despite showing the biggest improvement in confidence, new vehicle dealers are the most pessimistic of five sectors surveyed about business conditions
04 September 2024 - 11:55
The first business sentiment survey in SA after the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) shows business owners are cautiously optimistic about improving business conditions.
The RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI) for the third quarter of 2024 rose by three points to 38 after a five-point increase in the second quarter...
