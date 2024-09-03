Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Absa PMI falls back to contractionary territory in August

Business Day TV speaks to Absa CIB's senior economist, Miyelani Maluleke

03 September 2024 - 16:21
Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Ongoing political uncertainty, high but slowing inflation, elevated borrowing costs and sluggish global and domestic demand are weighing on the manufacturing sector. The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slid back into contractionary territory in August, marking the fifth month in 2024 the reading has been in contractionary territory. Business Day TV unpacked the findings with Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa CIB.

