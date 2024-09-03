SA economy grows 0.4% in second quarter
Industries that contributed most to growth were finance, real estate and business services
03 September 2024 - 11:52
SA’s economy expanded by 0.4% quarter on quarter during the second quarter of 2024. First-quarter growth was also revised to 0% compared with a contraction of 0.1% previously reported.
Stats SA published GDP data for the second quarter of the year on Tuesday, saying that the industries that contributed the most to growth in the second quarter were finance, real estate and business services, which increased 1.3% to contribute 0.3 percentage points to the overall reading...
