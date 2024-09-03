Haval leads charge as Chinese brands capture SA market
Standard Bank says Chinese car sales have gained traction despite market challenges
03 September 2024 - 05:00
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, says Chinese car brands are defying market challenges in SA, having registered sales growth consistently since 2022 with Haval emerging as the most popular brand.
Derick de Vries, head of automotive retail at Standard Bank vehicle and asset finance, said Chinese cars had mostly found favour in Gauteng, where Standard Bank concluded 54% of Chinese car brand deals, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape...
