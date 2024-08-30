IDC says Eskom turnaround will boost foreign investments
Industrial Development Corporation disburses about R16bn and facilitates R51.7bn worth of investments
30 August 2024 - 05:00
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) says the turnaround in Eskom’s performance and early green shoots at Transnet will prove to be a boon for the economy and unlock foreign direct investment into SA.
IDC interim CEO David Jarvis said the turnaround at Eskom and Transnet was visible, improving sentiment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.