PODCAST | Closing the gap between green businesses and the growth finance

Efforts to increase funding for sustainable business models in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Catherine Wijnberg, founder and CEO of Fetola, together with Maluta Netshaulu, senior lead green economy portfolio for corporate social investment at Nedbank.
Catherine Wijnberg. Founder and CEO of Fetola. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Wijnberg explains that Fetola’s work with thousands of SMEs has revealed “a significant funding gap between businesses looking for funding and investors who want to invest but struggle to find a pipeline of investment-ready businesses that meet their requirements”.
This gap is most prevalent among small and micro businesses operating in business-to-consumer markets.
To address this gap, Fetola, in partnership with Nedbank, JPMorgan Chase and the Embassy of Finland, have launched Hloolo, a platform that bridges the gap between green SMEs and funding opportunities, knowledge and resources.
Maluta Netshaulu. Corporate social investment at Nedbank. Picture: SUPPLIED.
This is part of a three-year, three-phased initiative to create a circular economy ecosystem in SA.
For Nedbank, investing in a platform for sustainable businesses “aligns with our commitment to fostering the green economic growth in our society”, says Netshaulu.
“Our partnership with Fetola aims to empower enterprises that drive job creation and sustainable development while shaping a greener future, ensuring long-term value for communities.”
Through the discussion, the team explains issues faced by SMEs in access funding for sustainably led models; the partnership created to form Hloolo; getting SMEs to become investment ready; and the evolution of sustainability in corporate SA.
