Take-home pay up 5.9% as sentiment brightens
July’s year on year increase in pay is encouraging but masks the rise in unemployment, says report
23 August 2024 - 05:00
SA’s average nominal take-home pay rose nearly 6% in July, according to a new BankservAfrica report, as the business environment and confidence levels improve.
The BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index (BTPI) shows a 5.9% jump for July year on year. While this growth in wages is a positive sign, it is tempered by the rise in unemployment in the first half of the year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.