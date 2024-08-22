Market access and policy stance are big risks to farm exports
22 August 2024 - 05:00
Access to markets and the government’s policy stance towards SA’s main agricultural trading partners, remain the biggest risk for its exports, the Agrikonsult survey barometer shows.
Botswana recently imposed another ban on agricultural imports from SA, specifically oranges, and the Namibian Agronomic Board last month announced a one-month ban for July on the importation of eight of the 20 crops that are on the special controlled products list...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.