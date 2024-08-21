SA inflation slows to lowest level in three years
The figure supports expectations for monetary policy easing in the coming months
21 August 2024 - 11:07
SA’s inflation rate slowed to 4.6% in July, the lowest in three years, bolstering the argument for a potential rate cut by the SA Reserve Bank (SARB).
The data aligns with the SA Reserve Bank’s goal of stabilising inflation at its 4.5% target midpoint, and supports expectations for monetary policy easing in the coming months...
