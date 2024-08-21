Reserve Bank ‘has no more excuses’ after inflation slows
July’s 4.6% is lowest in three years and supports expectations of an interest rate cut in September
21 August 2024 - 11:07
UPDATED 21 August 2024 - 22:56
Consumer inflation cooled to its lowest level in three years last month, shifting the conversation from whether the Reserve Bank will cut rates to by how much it will reduce them.
The annual inflation rate slowed to 4.6% in July, down from 5.1% in June, according to Stats SA. That’s just 10 basis points above the central bank’s target midpoint...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.