Consumer purchasing power falls 44% in eight years
21 August 2024 - 16:56
Debt counselling, consolidation and monitoring company DebtBusters has reported a striking reduction in consumers’ spending power over the past eight years, driven by sustained high interest rates, electricity and fuel price hikes and the compounding effects of inflation.
Despite nominal income increasing by 2% over the past eight years, people who applied for debt counselling in the second quarter of this year had 44% less purchasing power than in 2016, it said. ..
