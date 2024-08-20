Top US bank expects SA’s GDP to grow 2% next year
Citibank pencils in 75 basis points rate cuts by January
20 August 2024 - 05:00
Citi has raised its forecast for SA’s GDP growth to 1.2% this year and to 2% next year, citing the positive effect of the two-pot retirement reform, lower inflation and expected interest rate cuts boosting consumer spending after a few years of high inflation and elevated debt.
The US multinational projects that inflation will average 4.1% in the fourth quarter. It expects a 75 basis point rate cut at the monetary policy committee’s next three meetings — September, November and January — saying this would help to boost household consumption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.