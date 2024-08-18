ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation data to offer clue to possible September rate cut
BER and FNB expect consumer inflation rate will dip below 5% for the first time in a year
18 August 2024 - 16:36
July’s inflation print, due to be released by Stats SA on Wednesday, will make it clearer whether inflation is cooling down fast enough for the SA Reserve Bank to consider easing monetary policy in September.
Lisette IJssel de Schepper, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), expects the headline consumer price index (CPI) to dip below 5% for the first time since August 2023...
