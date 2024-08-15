SA townships have proved to be full of potential and entrepreneurial spirit. However, many residents and businesses struggle with limited access to formal financial services, among other challenges, which hinders their ability to grow and succeed.
Business Day TV explored this in more detail with Poket Money CEO Edwin Anderson.
THE BIG IDEA
WATCH: Optimising the township economy
Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Poket Money, Edwin Anderson
