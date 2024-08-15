WATCH: Optimising the township economy

Economy

15 August 2024 - 16:10
Picture: GG ALCOCK
SA townships have proved to be full of potential and entrepreneurial spirit. However, many residents and businesses struggle with limited access to formal financial services, among other challenges, which hinders their ability to grow and succeed.

Business Day TV explored this in more detail with Poket Money CEO Edwin Anderson.

