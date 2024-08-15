Economy

PODCAST | GNU spurs economic optimism — but is this just another ‘Ramaphoria’ moment?

Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views

15 August 2024 - 08:37
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/albund
Early economic signs suggest that the country’s new Government of National Unity is starting on a high note. Since the ANC announced its coalition with the DA and IFP, and later added the Good and Patriotic Alliance parties, the rand has retained its strength and major stocks on the JSE are making impressive gains. 

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG WEALTH
This wave of optimism is a welcome shift for an economy that has struggled with stagnation, averaging only 1% growth per year over the past decade, alongside mounting corruption and poor service delivery in key cities.

But could this early economic enthusiasm merely be a temporary surge, reminiscent of “Ramaphoria” — the sense of hope felt when Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma as president in 2018? Or is it indicative of lasting and meaningful change? Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this informative podcast.

Listen to it now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

