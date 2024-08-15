PODCAST | GNU spurs economic optimism — but is this just another ‘Ramaphoria’ moment?

This wave of optimism is a welcome shift for an economy that has struggled with stagnation, averaging only 1% growth per year over the past decade, alongside mounting corruption and poor service delivery in key cities.

But could this early economic enthusiasm merely be a temporary surge, reminiscent of “Ramaphoria” — the sense of hope felt when Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma as president in 2018? Or is it indicative of lasting and meaningful change? Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this informative podcast.

