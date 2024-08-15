Lesetja Kganyago says monetary policy no panacea for inequality
For better growth and less inequality, SA needs significant improvements in its supply environment, says Reserve Bank governor
15 August 2024 - 20:25
One of the lingering economic shocks of the pandemic is the inflation surge, particularly food price shocks, which drove up the consumer basket price in SA by 26%, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday.
He was delivering a lecture on monetary policy and inequality at the University of the Free State, Bloemfontein, on Thursday...
