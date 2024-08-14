Retail sales bump in June beat expectations

SA’s retail sector performance in June beat expectations pointing to some recovery in consumer confidence.
Stats SA said on Wednesday retail trade sales increased by 4.1% year on year in June, compared with 1.1% in May and 0.7% in April, and well ahead of economists’ forecasts of between 0.9% and 1.1%.
After contracting 0.3% during the first three months of the year, the favourable June reading contributed to retail trade sales increasing by 1.5% (seasonally adjusted) during the second quarter, which means the sector will make a positive contribution to overall GDP for the quarter.
The growth achieved from May to June also beat expectations, with the June month on month reading coming in at 1.6%, ahead of May’s 0.2% contraction and exceeding expectations of a roughly 0.6% rise.
In a pre-release note, Absa economists said retail sales for June were likely to show some improvement compared with previous months due to the disposable income support consumers have enjoyed from lower fuel prices.
Consumer inflation slowed to its lowest level so far this year in June. As measured by the consumer price index (CPI), prices rose 5.1% in June, down from 5.2% in both May and April.
The Reserve Bank expects headline consumer inflation for 2024 to average 4.9%, down from 6% in 2023.
The largest positive contributions to the 4.1% rise in retail sales in June were from general dealers such as supermarkets, which saw sales increase 7.3% and contribute 3.3 percentage points to the overall reading, and from retailers in textiles, clothing and footwear with a 6.1% increase in sales that contributed 1.1 percentage points to the total.
Investec economist Lara Hodes said indebted consumers should start experiencing some relief from high interest rates later this year. They expect the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to start cutting rates in September. The MPC kept the repo rate steady at 8.25% at its last meeting, but markets widely expect it to announce a 25-basis point cut in September.
“Moreover, we expect consumer confidence to pick up in the third quarter, underpinned by an improvement in political certainty and the continued suspension of load-shedding,” Hodes said.
Retail sales bump in June beat expectations
Consumers could enjoy further relief in the months ahead as the Reserve Bank is expected to start cutting interest rates in September
