Unemployed graduates vent their frustration outside East London City Hall. Picture: ALAN EASON/DAILY DISPATCH
SA’s unemployment rate rose to 33.5% in the second quarter, according to Tuesday’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey. The trade sector lost the largest number of job. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib.
WATCH: SA’s relentless unemployment rate in focus
Business Day TV speaks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings
