Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s relentless unemployment rate in focus

Business Day TV speaks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings

13 August 2024 - 16:01
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Unemployed graduates vent their frustration outside East London City Hall. Picture: ALAN EASON/DAILY DISPATCH
Unemployed graduates vent their frustration outside East London City Hall. Picture: ALAN EASON/DAILY DISPATCH

SA’s unemployment rate rose to 33.5% in the second quarter, according to Tuesday’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey. The trade sector lost the largest number of job. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EU says ball is in SA court on meat ban
Economy
2.
Number of unemployed people rises to 8.4-million ...
Economy
3.
Shrinking mining output will weigh on ...
Economy
4.
Two-pot withdrawals likely to help plug tax ...
Economy
5.
Fearsome living costs force consumers to access ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.