Shrinking mining output will weigh on second-quarter GDP
But it is probably not enough to drag the economy into a technical recession, says Oxford Economics economist
13 August 2024 - 12:28
UPDATED 13 August 2024 - 22:57
Mining production decreased by a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with the first quarter.
The largest negative contributors were iron ore and coal, which saw output decreasing by 12% and 2.6%, respectively, Stats SA said on Tuesday...
