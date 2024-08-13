Number of unemployed people rises to 8.4-million record high
Unemployment rate jumps to 33.5% despite better electricity production, says economist
13 August 2024 - 12:08
UPDATED 13 August 2024 - 22:45
SA’s economy is not creating jobs fast enough to absorb all the people entering the job market, which has led to the number of job seekers unable to find work rising to a new high of almost 8.4-million people.
SA added about 1.8-million jobs since the start of 2022. This was mostly towards the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. Over this period, the labour force increased by about 2.2-million to 25-million. This resulted in the total number of unemployed people in SA increasing to a 8.38-million in the second quarter of 2024...
