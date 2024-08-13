Fearsome living costs force consumers to access wages before payday
Escalating costs of transport, communication services, groceries and family emergencies are driving this
13 August 2024 - 11:58
The surge in the price of food, transport and airtime has led to an increasing number of consumers runing out of cash mid-month, forcing them to seek financial relief by accessing their wages early, according to a study by fintech company PayCurve.
The cost-of-living crisis is placing a significant strain on employees’ budgets, prompting a surge in mid-month liquidity needs...
