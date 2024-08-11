Economy

WATCH: What it will take to reverse SA’s factory output slump

Business Day TV speaks to Investec economist Lara Hodes

11 August 2024 - 17:51
Picture: 123RF

Factory output fell 5.2% year on year in June due to a broad-based contraction. Business Day TV caught up with Investec economist Lara Hodes to unpack the data in more detail.

