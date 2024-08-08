SA’s banking regulator open to more ‘tiering’ of bank licences
08 August 2024 - 05:00
SA’s banking regulator is looking at how it could create further ‘tiers’ of commercial banking licence, which could make it easier for smaller banks with less capital to enter the market.
This comes at a time when the Prudential Authority (PA), which regulates SA’s banks and insurers, is seeing increased interest in applications for the various types of “deposit-taking” licence, which include mutual banks and co-operative financial institutions along with commercial banks...
