Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA enjoys three consecutive petrol price cuts

Business Day TV speaks to spokesperson for the Automobile Association, Layton Beard

07 August 2024 - 16:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Business Day TV spoke to Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association, to discuss his take on SA’s petrol price moves.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Botswana fuels trade war with SA
Economy
2.
SA less attractive to investors than Africa’s ...
Economy
3.
SA e-commerce laws are outdated, says consumer ...
Economy
4.
Reserve Bank expects two-pot boost of at least ...
Economy
5.
Digital payments: A catalyst for SA’s economic ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.