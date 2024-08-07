Economy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Inside the changes to SA’s carbon offset regulations

Business Day TV speaks to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus

07 August 2024 - 16:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

The National Treasury is set to increase the threshold for renewable energy projects that are eligible for the carbon offset allowance. The renewable energy industry has welcomed the move with the Treasury hoping the change will encourage additional embedded generation and some utility-scale investments. Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus spoke to Business Day TV about the developments.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Botswana fuels trade war with SA
Economy
2.
SA less attractive to investors than Africa’s ...
Economy
3.
SA e-commerce laws are outdated, says consumer ...
Economy
4.
Reserve Bank expects two-pot boost of at least ...
Economy
5.
Digital payments: A catalyst for SA’s economic ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.