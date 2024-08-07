WATCH: Inside the changes to SA’s carbon offset regulations

The National Treasury is set to increase the threshold for renewable energy projects that are eligible for the carbon offset allowance. The renewable energy industry has welcomed the move with the Treasury hoping the change will encourage additional embedded generation and some utility-scale investments. Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus spoke to Business Day TV about the developments.
