SA less investable than Africa’s tiny island economies, study finds
Study finds that high unemployment and inequality weigh on SA’s attractiveness as an investment destination
06 August 2024 - 13:57
SA has come fourth, behind the Seychelles, Mauritius and Egypt, on RMB’s 2024 Where to Invest in Africa rankings, with the study finding that high unemployment and inequality weigh on SA’s attractiveness as an investment destination despite its economic strengths.
SA cracked just one first place on RMB’s ranking of 31 of Africa’s 54 countries — for foreign exchange stability and liquidity. It came in last for its GDP growth forecast and on income inequality and unemployment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.