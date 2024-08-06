SA less attractive to investors than Africa’s islands
Rankings compiled by RMB finds high unemployment and inequality weigh heavily on SA’s attractiveness
06 August 2024 - 13:57
UPDATED 06 August 2024 - 23:00
SA was placed fourth, behind Seychelles, Mauritius and Egypt, on RMB’s 2024 “Where to Invest in Africa” rankings, with the study finding that high unemployment and inequality weigh on SA’s attractiveness as an investment destination despite its economic strengths.
SA cracked just one first place on RMB’s ranking of 31 of Africa’s 54 countries — for foreign exchange stability and liquidity. It was last for its GDP growth forecast, income inequality and unemployment...
