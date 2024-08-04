SA can create up to 275,000 green jobs by 2030, report shows
Most are likely to come from the solar sector, a study by Boston Consulting Group reads
04 August 2024 - 17:24
SA has the potential to create up to 275,000 green jobs by 2030, with the bulk of these jobs likely to come from the solar sector, a new study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows.
The study, published by FSD Africa and Shortlist, with analysis from BCG, says SA is set to create 85,000-275,000 new green jobs in the next five years — mainly in energy and power production, and agriculture...
