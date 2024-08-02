Economy

WATCH: Is 2025 SA’s growth year?

Business Day TV spoke to senior economist for macro econometric modelling and forecasting at the BER, Shannon Bold

02 August 2024 - 16:02
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
For over a decade, 1% has been the growth average for the SA economy but this could change in 2025. The Bureau of Economic Research (BER) has upped its growth expectations for the country to 2.2% for 2025 — that's above projections by the Treasury, the International Monetary Fund and the Reserve Bank.

Shannon Bold, senior economist for macro econometric modelling and forecasting at the BER, spoke to Business Day TV to unpack what the firm believes will drive growth in 2025.

