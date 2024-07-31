Economy

PODCAST | What can be learnt from historic booms and busts in the technology sector?

Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views

31 July 2024 - 09:19
Analysing past events in the unpredictable technology sector can help investors glean insights into potential future trends, says PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask.
Investing always involves uncertainty about the future. The most prudent approach is to conduct thorough research and make informed decisions based on available observations. This research includes analysing past events to glean insights into potential future trends.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG WEALTH
The technology sector, in particular, is highly unpredictable, making historical analysis a valuable tool for navigating this area effectively.

So what can investors learn from the historic booms and busts in the technology sector? Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this informative podcast.

Listen to it now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

