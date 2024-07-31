PODCAST | What can be learnt from historic booms and busts in the technology sector?
Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views
Investing always involves uncertainty about the future. The most prudent approach is to conduct thorough research and make informed decisions based on available observations. This research includes analysing past events to glean insights into potential future trends.
The technology sector, in particular, is highly unpredictable, making historical analysis a valuable tool for navigating this area effectively.
So what can investors learn from the historic booms and busts in the technology sector? Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this informative podcast.
Listen to it now:
