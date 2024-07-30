Economy

Climate change adding to financial pressure, Kganyago says at Bank AGM

The Reserve Bank's governor says SA’s greylisting by the FATF continues to pose a risk to the economic outlook

30 July 2024 - 11:55
by Denene Erasmus
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUDANA/BUSINESS DAY
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has highlighted climate change as one of the key factors likely to have a negative effect on the economy in coming years, saying it will now play a key part in the Bank’s scenario planning.

He was addressing the Bank’s AGM in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Highlighting some of the risks to financial stability, Kganyago said the effects of climate change were becoming more frequent and more severe, as highlighted by the recent winter storms that lashed at least four provinces and necessitated the declaration of regional states of disaster.

In the future, as part of ongoing efforts to understand and mitigate the risks associated with climate change, climate-related risk would increasingly feature as part of the SARB’s stress-testing scenarios, he said.

Along with climate change, the government’s growing debt levels and ever-higher debt-servicing costs, SA’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) continued to pose a risk to the economic outlook.

“The effects of being greylisted are being felt as foreign counterparties apply greater scrutiny to our domestic institutions,” he said.

The Prudential Authority and the Financial Surveillance Department are driving the SARB’s efforts to get SA off the FATF grey list.

The FATF identified 22 action items that SA must address to improve its anti-money-laundering processes and to combat the terrorism financing regime. At present, eight of the 22 items have been addressed or largely addressed, and 14 remain in progress.

SA is left with two reporting cycles — September 2024 and January 2025 — in terms of the action plan, said Kganyago.

“Though foreign counterparties have been applying greater scrutiny to our domestic institutions as a result of the FATF greylisting, the PA has found no immediate negative impact on correspondent banking relationships. It is nevertheless imperative that the action items are addressed timeously to avoid long-term negative effects on the economy,” he said.

While headline inflation was between 5% and 6% for much of the past year, the Reserve Bank’s current forecast showed it easing to 4.9% in 2024, Kganyago said.

Kganyago said the bank forecast was pulled lower mainly by a softening food and fuel inflation.

The Bank chose to keep the repo rate on hold earlier in July.

“Even with some quantitative and qualitative adjustments to risk perceptions over time, the monetary policy committee has felt it appropriate to maintain the repo rate at 8.25%,” he said.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

