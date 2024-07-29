‘Unnecessarily tight’ policy may lead to recession, Investec warns
SA heading for most restrictive stance in nearly 20 years if Reserve Bank’s inflation trajectory is correct
29 July 2024 - 05:00
The decision by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to hold the repo rate steady at its July meeting was “risky”, and tight monetary policy might see the economy enter a recession down the line, Investec Wealth & Investment chief investment strategist Chris Holdsworth has warned.
Holdsworth, who is responsible for investment strategy, said that monetary policy could soon be at its most restrictive in almost two decades...
