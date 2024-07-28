Economy

WATCH: A third of upcoming high-income South Africans don’t have emergency savings

Business Day TV speaks to Doret Jooste, head of money management at Standard Bank

28 July 2024 - 19:10
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Tough economic conditions have made it difficult to build emergency cash savings. According to Standard Bank a third of upcoming high-income earners, those earning between R25,000 and R58,000 a month, have no accessible emergency savings. Business Day TV spoke to Doret Jooste, head of Money Management at Standard Bank, for more insight.

