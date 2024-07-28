Tough economic conditions have made it difficult to build emergency cash savings. According to Standard Bank a third of upcoming high-income earners, those earning between R25,000 and R58,000 a month, have no accessible emergency savings. Business Day TV spoke to Doret Jooste, head of Money Management at Standard Bank, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: A third of upcoming high-income South Africans don’t have emergency savings
Business Day TV speaks to Doret Jooste, head of money management at Standard Bank
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.