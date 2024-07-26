Consumers to shell out more for potatoes after black frost hits
26 July 2024 - 05:00
Black frost hit crops in Limpopo during a cold spell in early July, causing widespread damage to potato plantings and other vegetables such as peppers. That spells higher prices for consumers.
As much as a quarter of potato plantings in the province were affected. It is expected to cause shortages and price increases in August and September, industry experts told Business Day...
