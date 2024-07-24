WATCH: SA’s inflation rate slows

Gold allocation of developing countries’ reserves is about half the level seen in developed markets
Pretoria’s position on Ukraine has irritated the Americans on both sides of their politics
The pricey school filed a counter application asking for the entire court file to be declared confidential and sealed
Amid a decline in the two largest union federations, there appears to be no strategy to resuscitate the movement
Former director accuses the poultry producer of firing her after she asked to see a legal opinion in connection with Braemar
Food price increases slow to 4.6% and transport decelerates to 5.5%, CPI data shows
Business Day TV speaks to venture capital association CEO Tshepiso Kobile
Pretoria-Washington relations have been deteriorating for years
Club legend says dip in form was a passing phase
Psychological thriller, migration, sibling rivalry, Greek mythology retold and gender roles explored
SA’s headline consumer inflation fell to 5.1% year on year in June from 5.2% the previous month as food and transport costs cooled. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB.
NEWS LEADER
