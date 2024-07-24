Economy

WATCH: SA’s inflation rate slows

Business Day TV speaks to RMB chief economist Isaah Mhlanga

24 July 2024 - 20:26
Picture: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN
SA’s headline consumer inflation fell to 5.1% year on year in June from 5.2% the previous month as food and transport costs cooled. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB.

